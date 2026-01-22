The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) is set to coordinate a significant Mediterranean initiative titled ‘Promoting Local Apiary Networks and Bee Entrepreneurial Excellence’.

Registrations have officially opened for the project’s inaugural conference, which is themed “From Hives to Horizons: Building a Sustainable Bee Economy in Jordan” and will be held on January 28, 2026.

The event is scheduled to take place from 09:00 to 13:00 Cyprus time in Amman, with a hybrid format allowing participants to join the discussions online.

Acting as the project coordinator, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry will present the vision and expected impact of the initiative across six Mediterranean nations.

The conference aims to gather a diverse group of policymakers, beekeepers, researchers, and environmental organisations to explore how the bee economy can stimulate rural development.

Focus will also be placed on the protection of biodiversity and the empowerment of women through entrepreneurial models within the apiary sector.

“From Hives to Horizons: Building a Sustainable Bee Economy in Jordan,” is the official title of the conference that marks the beginning of the Planbee journey, the organisers announced.

The programme will commence with welcome remarks from Jordanian national authorities and representatives of the Interreg NEXT MED Programme.

Expert sessions will examine how flora, climate, and biodiversity serve as the essential determinants for the quality and branding of honey.

A high-level panel discussion titled MED Queens will highlight the vital role that women bee entrepreneurs play in strengthening local economies.

Furthermore, the event will showcase apitourism models and community-led HoneyBeeRoutes, drawing on successful lessons learned from the previous MedBEESinessHubs project.

“There’s no Plan B for the planet — only PLANBEE,” the project representatives stated in their call for participation.

The initiative is co-funded at 89 per cent by the European Union under the Interreg NEXT MED Programme.

With a total budget of €2,807,656, the project receives a substantial EU contribution amounting to €2,498,813.84.

Implementation is being carried out by seven partners located in Cyprus, Egypt, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, and Palestine.

English will be the primary language of the conference, though simultaneous interpretation into Arabic will be provided for all attendees.

The proceedings will conclude with a networking lunch intended to help participants exchange ideas and build future partnerships.

Interested individuals and stakeholders from Cyprus and beyond are invited to register through the official form provided by the project coordinators.

Full details of the conference agenda have also been made available to the public through a dedicated online link.

By connecting tourism stakeholders and civil society, the project hopes to diversify rural incomes and create a more resilient Mediterranean environment.