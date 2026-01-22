A 63-year-old driver died on Thursday after colliding with another vehicle in Limassol, with police suspecting the man may have suffered cardiac arrest while behind the wheel.

The deceased has been named as Giorgos Michael, from Zakaki village.

The accident occurred around 4.30pm.

At one point, said police, Michael’s vehicle veered to the right and crashed with an oncoming pickup truck, driven by a 70-year-old.

Michael was unconscious when the ambulance arrived, and died on the way to a Limassol hospital.

A police spokesman said they were investigating a traffic accident, “without ruling out other causes, such as medical causes”.

The 63-year-old man’s body bore no signs of external trauma. Michael was wearing his seatbelt at the time, while witnesses said his vehicle did not appear to speed up just prior to the accident.

A post-mortem on Michael’s body is scheduled for Friday.