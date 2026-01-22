The House plenum on Thursday passed legislation providing insurance cover to members of the armed forces in the event of death or permanent total disability.

The insurance coverage comes to €115,000 if a member of the military dies or suffers permanent total disability during the discharge of their duties.

In the case of disability, the amount will be distributed equally among the deceased’s heirs.

Payment of the insurance will be subject to a determination by a medical board.

Such payouts will not be taxed.

Where a person takes recourse with a court demanding compensation, the court will offset the compensation amount against the insurance payout.

The amount for the insurance cover for members of the military was set by a decision of the cabinet in June 2025.