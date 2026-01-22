The National Bank of Greece has announced the election of Michalis Haralabidis as a non-executive member of its board of directors.

Haralabidis was elected during a board session held on that day to serve as the new representative of the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP).

This election was conducted in accordance with the provisions of Law 3864/2010, as currently in force, as well as the articles of association of the bank.

The bank noted that, under the existing legislative and regulatory framework, the election of new members to the board of a credit institution remains subject to specific conditions.

Specifically, the appointment is subject to the approval and continuous supervision of the Single Supervisory Mechanism of the European Central Bank.

The Single Supervisory Mechanism ensures that all board members of significant banks across the euro area meet stringent fitness and propriety standards.