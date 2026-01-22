A 24-year-old man was arrested after police found more than 800 grams of crystal meth, 193 grams of cocaine, 144 grams of cannabis and 11 ecstasy pills in his possession.

The man was apprehended following a vehicle check, during which officers found 2 grams of cannabis and 2 grams of cocaine, as well as one gram of methamphetamine.

During a search of his home, the drug squad Ykan later found large amounts of drugs, including 804 captagon tablets, 874 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 193 grams of cocaine, 144 grams of cannabis, 48 grams of cannabis resin, 11 ecstasy pills, 2 grams of amphetamine and €3,515 in cash.

The man was driving without a licence or insurance and tested positive in a preliminary drug test and has since been taken into custody.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.