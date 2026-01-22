Hotels and tourist premises operating without a full license got yet another reprieve on Thursday, as parliament voted through a law allowing them to acquire a ‘special operating permit’.

The businesses had been granted until November 2025 to get all their paperwork in order – compliance with fire protection as well as sanitary requirements – but the vast majority did not meet the deadline.

MPs have now granted them a one-year extension – to November 2026.

Under the bill tabled by Disy MP Kyriacos Hadjiyianni, the ‘temporary permit’ is now called a ‘special permit’.

The special dispensation was deemed necessary, as otherwise most of the hotels would have had to cease operating as they are technically in violation of the law.

Under the changes introduced in the new law, in order to secure the ‘special permit’ the affected businesses do not have to submit an immovable property valuation or a report by a certified auditor listing the turnover generated from the use of irregular modifications or expansions to the premises.

The hotels still need to file a fire-protection study; however the fire department is given six months to study and approve these, compared to 30 days as was the case previously.

The ‘special permit’ may be renewed for a period of two years, provided that in the interim the hotels do not make additional irregular modifications or expansions to the premises – compared to the original architectural plans.

This will be verified by a surveyor with the Technical Chamber.