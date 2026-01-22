The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) on Thursday announced the launch of a consultation process, regarding new rules for participation in its funding programmes.

The foundation confirmed that these new rules will be applied to a new Grants Management System which is expected to go live in 2027.

The main changes include the use of lump sum payments and the implementation of standard scales of unit cost for personnel.

Furthermore, the new framework will allow for the participation of affiliated entities in funded projects to broaden the scope of research activities.

The foundation also intends to introduce the role of project manager for projects with funding exceeding €150,000 to ensure more rigorous oversight.

The organization invites interested entities to submit their comments and suggestions regarding the draft participation rules.

All feedback must be submitted exclusively through the dedicated online questionnaire by the deadline of March 18, 2026, at 13:00.

Comments and suggestions from the public and stakeholders can be submitted in either Greek or English according to the announcement.

For further information, parties who are interested in the details of the consultation can contact the Partner Support Centre via the official email address.

The foundation also provided a draft of the new participation rules and a consultation announcement as useful documents for those wishing to review the full details before responding.