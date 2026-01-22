Sallaum Lines, a major international shipping company specialising in Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) transport, moving vehicles and project cargo, has announced the relocation of its headquarters from Switzerland to Limassol, Cyprus.

According to an official statement, the move reflects the company’s long-term growth vision and its commitment to strengthening its presence within the European maritime world.

As mentioned in the statement, Cyprus, known as one of the world’s top global shipping centres and the largest shipping management hub in Europe, provides an established and supportive environment for maritime businesses.

Against this backdrop, the relocation positions Sallaum Lines closer to key European markets, regulatory frameworks and maritime stakeholders.

The new Sallaum Lines headquarters in Limassol will be a modern, collaborative and innovation-driven space, designed to support customer-centric operations and closer engagement with partners and clients.

At the same time, the corporate headquarters transition comes during a phase of growth and expansion for Sallaum Lines.

This is reflected in major capital commitments and fleet modernisation initiatives, including six new PCTC dual-fuel vessels currently on order, alongside a €20 million investment at its terminal in Antwerp, Belgium.