Powerful gusts in the Paphos area on Thursday afternoon forced a Ryanair flight to redirect and land at Larnaca airport.

Reports said Ryanair flight FR3133, departing Stansted and headed to Paphos airport, requested to land in Larnaca intead.

The plane safely touched down at Larnaca airport around 2pm.

Arrangements were then made to transport the passengers to Paphos by bus.

The Paphos area was experiencing strong winds and heavy rainfall throughout the day.