Complaints made by MPs, police officers and members of the public have led to the issuance of 13 arrest warrants against social media personality Ioanna Fotiou, known online as ‘Annie Alexui’, police reported on Thursday.

The warrants relate to alleged offences under the personal data processing law, publication of false news and harassment, reportedly committed between January and October of last year.

Police said the warrants were issued to facilitate ongoing criminal investigations.

Among those who filed complaints are Disy MP for Paphos, Charalambos Pazaros, former Paphos police chief Nicos Tsappis, current assistant Paphos police chief Michalis Nicolaou, drug squad chief Michalis Katsounotos, serving officers in Paphos, Larnaca and Limassol, as well as two private individuals.

Police clarified that no complaints were submitted by members of the cabinet or by the legal service.

Fotiou, 43, from Paphos, is believed to be currently based in Russia.

Police said the case file had been before the legal service since October, with procedures advancing recently, leading to the activation of the arrest warrants.

Following their publication, Fotiou responded publicly, saying she was already aware of the warrants.

“Go and f*ck yourselves. Carry on as you were. The last time I checked, I had 13 warrants out against me. If you want, make that 53,” she said in a video message, adding that authorities had her contact details.

She had been in a relationship with Alexis Mavromichalis, himself commonly known as Alexoui, who was shot dead at the age of 45 on the balcony of his apartment in Nicosia in 2023.

She claimed the timing of the announcement was linked to the reach of her online content, proclaiming that her videos were “gaining momentum”.

Through her social media platforms, Fotiou frequently publishes videos alleging corruption, organised crime links and misconduct involving politicians, police officers and other public figures.

Several of those referenced by name in her posts are among the complainants.

Police sources said the material published online “discredits state institutions” and stressed that if Fotiou holds evidence to support her claims, she should return and submit it formally.

“Let her surrender and present what she says she possesses,” a police source said.

Fotiou has stated that she has been granted political asylum in Russia, citing fears for her safety.

She has argued that her relocation was necessary and has said she intends to continue posting content.

“Even if they bring me back dead, I have made sure videos will be released,” she said.

Police confirmed that the warrants remain active and that international procedures are in place for her arrest.