Three Czech passengers departing from Larnaca airport were arrested on Thursday after customs officers found 42,000 untaxed cigarettes in their luggage.

During an inspection, customs officers found a total of 210 boxes of 200 cigarettes, with 70 boxes in each traveller’s luggage.

The passengers were bound for the United Kingdom.

The cigarettes and luggage were confiscated. The three were initially arrested but later released after a proposal for an out-of-court settlement was accepted, with each paying €4,200, totalling €12,600.