On Thursday, the weather will be mainly cloudy with local rains that may turn into thunder in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to around 15 degrees Celsius along the coast to 12 degrees inland and 4 degrees in the higher mountains. Snow continues in Troodos, with 20cm reported at Chionistra on Thursday morning.

Winds are forecast to be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly, moderate to strong at 4 to 5 Beaufort, becoming strong to very strong at 5 to 6 Beaufort and at times reaching up to 7 Beaufort.

During the night, the weather remain cloudy with local rains and thunder, while snow or sleet is expected in the higher peaks of Troodos.

Temperatures will drop to around 11 degrees Celsius on the coast , 8 degrees inland, and to 4 degrees in the higher mountains, where frost is likely to occur.

Winds will turn north to northeast overnight, blowing at around 4 Beaufort and locally up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly moderate.

On Friday, skies will be partly cloudy, with isolated showers and a chance of snow or sleet on the highest peaks of Troodos.

Saturday brings scattered showers and isolated storms, with snow continuing in the higher mountains, though conditions are set to improve significantly by the afternoon.

Sunday will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures gradually rising, mainly inland.