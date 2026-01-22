President of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) Andreas Tsouloftas has assumed the presidency of the Limassol regional tourism board (Etap), it emerged on Thursday.

Tsouloftas succeeds Tonis Antoniou, who passed away in December, 2025, following a battle with cancer.

In a statement, the association said Tsouloftas takes over at a particularly difficult moment, adding that the late Antoniou had served the organisation with “dedication and consistency”, and had “left a significant mark on its work and overall course”.

At the same time, it said Tsouloftas brings “extensive experience in the business and institutional sector, as well as substantial knowledge of the needs and prospects of the local economy”.

His objective, according to the announcement, is “to continue and further strengthen the work of the Limassol regional tourism board”, with an emphasis on “sustainable tourism development, cooperation with all local bodies and the strengthening of the international promotion of Limassol”.

Meanwhile, during the first meeting of the association’s board, held on January 21 under Tsouloftas’ chairmanship, the main priorities for the continuation of its work were set.

These priorities focus on “close cooperation and collective effort with municipalities, bodies and businesses in the tourism sector”, aimed at “the promotion and upgrading of the Limassol tourism product”, with the goal of “further strengthening tourism development across the district”.