This weekend, get ready for comedy nights in English, cinema evenings from the local and international film world, marathons, exhibitions and grandiose concerts

Music nights

The renowned symphonic orchestra The Lords of the Sounds lands in Cyprus for two special concerts, each with a different theme. The Music of Hans Zimmer concert continues the legacy of the renowned composer by performing his brilliant film music. Pieces that were featured in films such as Dune, Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Sherlock Holmes, Pirates of the Caribbean and Madagascar will sound this weekend first in Paphos, at Markideio Theatre on Thursday, then in Limassol at Monte Caputo on the following evening. There is a Nicosia concert as well on January 26.

The orchestra will also perform the Harry’s Magic Symphony concert this weekend, bringing the iconic music from the global film saga to life. The compositions that brought the magical, thrilling scenes of the Harry Potter films will be presented on Cyprus stages with special appearances from film characters and visual effects. The next concert will be at Monte Caputo on January 24, and on the following night, the Nicosia Municipal Theatre will host the Lords of the Sounds musicians.

In Paphos, the Cypriot TratSik String Quartet will perform contemporary local music by Cypriot composers, filling the Attikon Multicultural Space on Friday night. The Larnaca district also has live music in store for this weekend as the Gallery Sessions in Aradippou continue featuring musicians. Performing this Saturday is recently-formed local trio Nabu Pera, which will present its debut album Soundscapes of Nicosia. Tickets cost €15 and include a glass of wine.

Cinema nights

The Cypriot cinema nights in Lympia continue on Friday nights. This week, director of The Sock, Kyros Papavassiliou will be screened at the Akropol Lympia Cinema-Theatre.

At Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia’s city centre, STYX Film Encounters presents one more iconic film – 12 Angry Men. The screening, in English and with subtitles in Greek, will begin at 5.30pm and concludes a series of screenings around the topic ‘Memory: What is it good for?’.

Other events

Bringing some good-hearted laughs are comedian Victor Pãtrãşcan’s two live shows this weekend. This Friday and Saturday in Limassol and Nicosia, Victor will present his new show Stand-Up Comedy in Broken English, which is packed with new material that covers a range of topics – politics, culture, religion, identity and what online trolls like to argue about but never face in real life.

The show welcomes locals, expats and those “existentially lost” and is suitable for 16-year-olds and above. Of course, it is presented entirely in English.

In a completely different mood, sports lovers can join the Pervolia Run 2026 this Sunday, where 42km, 21km, 10km and 1km races will take place. Different races set off from near the Pervolia Post Office at different times, the earliest being the 42km marathon at 7.30am. Online registration must be made before attending.

Finally, for a dose of art and to see how school teachers blend visual art and literature, a new exhibition will be held at POED Larnaca from Thursday to Saturday. Titled Open Horizons, the exhibition by POED Larnaca and the Cyprus Writers’ Union showcases the work of primary education teachers and highlights their often-unseen artistic endeavours.

Music of Hans Zimmer

Concert by The Lords of the Sounds. January 22. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. January 23. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 7.30pm. January 26. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Harry’s Magic Symphony

Lords of the Sound symphony orchestra performs music from the Harry Potter films. January 24. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 3.30pm. January 25. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 4pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com

TratSik String Quartet

Live concert by Cypriot quartet. January 23. Attikon Multicultural Space, Paphos. 7.30pm. Free admission

Gallery Sessions: Nabu Pera

Local trio performs live. January 24. Gallery Sessions, 44 Achibishop Makariou Avenue, Aradippou. 8.30pm. €15 including wine. €10 for under 18-year-olds. Tel: 96-792288, [email protected]

Cypriot Cinema Nights

The Sock. January 23. Akropol Lympia Cinema-Theatre, Nicosia district. 7pm. In Greek and original languages. Free

STYX Film Screenings

12 Angry Men. January 25. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 5.30pm. With English and Greek subtitles. €5 per film or €10 season pass. More details on www.styxfilmencounters.com

Stand-Up Comedy in Broken English

By Victor Pãtrãşcan. January 23. Platonos 19 Street, Limassol. January 24. Kampou 29, Nicosia. 8pm. In English. €15-25. https://fienta.com/stand-up-comedy-in-broken-english-victor-patrascan-limassol

Pervolia Run 2026

42km, 21 km, 10km and children’s marathons. January 25. Starting point: Next to Pervolia Post Office, Larnaca district. 7.30am onwards. https://getyourtickets.eu/event/pervolia2026

Open Horizons

Group exhibition by POED Larnaca and the Cyprus Writers’ Union. January 22-24. POED Larnaca District Office (13 Pavlou Liasidi Street, Aradippou), Larnaca. Thursday and Saturday: 9.30am-12pm. Friday: 9.30am-12pm and 4pm-6pm