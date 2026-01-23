A new event is coming to Limassol just before the month ends and is the inaugural action of the production team ΦΑΝ. On January 31, Polyxoros Synergeio transforms into a space where boundaries blur and performance become ritual.

Headlining the night is Nama Dama – the electrifying solo project of Cypriot-Ukrainian artist Anastasia Demetriadou, whose music defies easy categorisation. Through masterful live looping, synths, percussion, vocals and atmospheric storytelling, she crafts sonic landscapes that reach deep into ancestral memory, while pulsing with modern electronic energy.

Nama Dama’s work – including her evocative album Pagan Soul – blends electronic folk, hypnotic pop, tribal rhythms and intense atmospheres into immersive, visceral sound experiences that unfold in real time.

Alongside her, Plain History – the long-awaited return of the duo formed by Christos Hadjichristou and Lefteris Moumtzis – marks a rare and meaningful moment for the live electronic and experimental scene. Appearing together for the first time in over five years, this is a true comeback.

With a hybrid system of synths and sequencers, Plain History sculpt evolving sound worlds that move between the meditative and the explosive – a reminder of why the project remains a touchstone for live experimental electronic performance.

But, the night doesn’t end there. In a one-off collaborative improvisation, Nama Dama and Plain History will join forces for a set that exists only here, on this night. Last, but not least Astral Wanderer [Lotus Parable] will deliver a hypnotic shamanic journey through mind and body, driven by frequencies, grounding grooves and tribal rhythms.

Throughout, Giorgos Sisamos will provide live visuals – responsive, immersive and bound to the rhythms and textures in motion. His visuals will shape the air just as the sound shapes the space, elevating the experience beyond the merely auditory.

The first ΦΑΝ event will be a communal gathering of artists, collaborators and listeners – a night of risk, presence and creation that sets a new standard for live events and launches the ΦΑΝ series into something unforgettable.

ΦΑΝ presents Nama Dama and Plain History

Live performances by Nama Dama, Plain History, Astral Wanderer and Giorgos Sisamos. January 31. Polychoros Sinergeio, Limassol. 9pm. €15. Bookings needed. Tel: 99-495431