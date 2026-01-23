Longstanding neglect has left the country’s only public psychiatric facility unsafe for patients and staff, Akel warned on Friday, urging immediate action to improve conditions at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital.

“The situation at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital is not just problematic, it is shameful and dangerous,” the party said.

It stressed that the state has for years been aware that the hospital is “effectively collapsing”, with outdated and unsafe buildings, widespread deterioration and serious overcrowding, which creates hazardous conditions for those receiving care and those working there.

These issues have long been reported by nurses, who cite above-capacity wards, unsafe infrastructure and gaps in care, while their trade unions, Pasyno and Pasyki, have also warned of structurally unsound buildings endangering patients and staff.

“There must be accountability for all the delays, omissions and decisions that led to this situation,” Akel said on Friday.

The party also called on the government to move immediately to concrete measures, including the launch and completion of the second phase of the construction of new buildings at Athalassa.

It said solutions must be put in place without delay to ensure safe, dignified and appropriate hospital facilities, stressing that no treatment should be disrupted and no patient relocated without full guarantees of continuity of care.

“The bitter truth is that the state does not treat mental health as a priority, but as a footnote,” the statement said.

It added that mental health must be treated as an issue of justice, dignity and public responsibility, and announced that it has requested the matter be referred to the competent parliamentary committee.

“The dignity of the mentally ill and the safety of workers are non-negotiable.”