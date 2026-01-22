Unions Pasyno and Pasyki warned on Thursday that the old buildings of Athalassa hospital are ‘structurally unsound, placing patients and staff at immediate and real risk’.

In a joint statement, the unions said the findings confirm “documented warnings” repeatedly raised over several years.

They accused the state of ignoring interventions, memoranda and public statements, allowing key mental health services to continue operating in buildings that fail to meet basic safety and earthquake protection standards.

“This situation constitutes a serious institutional failure,” the unions said, stressing that human life “cannot and should not be treated with carelessness and indifference”.

They described the continued use of buildings classified as structurally unsuitable as “unacceptable and dangerous”, adding that tolerating the situation amounts to a conscious exposure of workers and patients to risk.

The unions are calling on the state to assume immediate responsibility, accelerate procedures for phase two of Athalassa hospital, and introduce urgent protection measures.

They further demand a firm commitment to a new hospital that ‘is modern, safe and humane, capable of meeting the needs of mental health patients and professionals.

They warned that ongoing delays cannot be justified and that the lack of a binding plan is a political choice for which accountability will be sought.

The unions said they would take dynamic action if responsibilities continue to be neglected.

Concerns over Athalassa hospital’s facilities and ability to function have been perennial.

Mental health nurses previously reported the hospital was operating at 120 per cent capacity, with more than 25 patients housed in wards designed for 20.

At the time, they also highlighted unsafe infrastructure, staff shortages and gaps in specialist care, warning that conditions were expected to deteriorate further without decisive action.