The cause of death of 63-year-old Giorgos Michael from Zakaki, who was killed in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon in Limassol, remains undetermined, pending histopathological results following an inconclusive autopsy.

The autopsy, conducted at noon on Friday by state forensic pathologist Angeliki Papetta, found no injuries that could explain his death.

Combined with police reports that Michael suffered from cardiac problems, this strengthens the possibility that the 63-year-old died of pathological causes.

Samples taken from his body for histopathological tests are expected to reveal the cause of death.

The crash occurred at around 4.30 pm on Thursday on Vasileos Pavlou Street, when the 63-year-old’s vehicle veered to the right and entered the oncoming lane, colliding with a semi-truck driven by a 70-year-old.

Police said the driver was unconscious at the scene and his death was confirmed after he was transferred to Limassol general hospital.

According to Limassol police, Michael was wearing a seat belt and had no visible injuries, while CCTV footage shows his car was travelling at low speed.