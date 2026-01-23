A boat which was moored at the Paphos harbour suffered “serious material damage” as a result of strong winds in the area.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the winds and the resulting waves cause the boat to “repeatedly hit” the harbour wall, causing it to be damaged.

It added that “due to the seriousness of the situation”, a crane was called to pull the boat out of the water “before it sank”.

The boat was then towed away to what was described as a “safe location” for further inspection and damage repair.