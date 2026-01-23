Continuing its European Cultural Winter programme, Larnaca welcomes more performances in the upcoming weeks, bringing acclaimed performances to the stage. Running until March, the Larnaca Municipal Theatre G. Lykourgos hosts a rich and multifaceted programme embracing music, theatre, dance and literature.

Up next, on January 30, Paris Xanthou, Konstantinos Makaritis, Giorgos Ioannou, Kostas Apokides, Andreas Rodosthenous and Rodos Panayitou invite audiences to a musical portrait of Charoula Alexiou. Titled Charis Se Sena, the concert pays homage to the musical journey of the renowned Greek singer, highlighting moments that have marked the Greek music scene.

Then, on February 4, Thodori Voutsikaki and Lina Nikolakopoulou present the My First Rose concert with a Greek and international repertoire. The programme will conclude on March 11 with the music and theatre production Genos Thrilikou, based on the play of the same name by Efstathia Mantzoufa, which is dedicated to women as spiritual beings. A select cast of actors, singers and musicians as well as Efstathia herself will gather on stage to close this months-long cultural programme.

Charis Se Sena

Musical tribute to Charis Alexiou by the Es Aei ensemble. Part of Larnaca’s European Cultural Winter programme. January 30. Municipal Theatre G. Lykourgos, Larnaca. 8.30pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

My First Rose

Music concert by Thodori Voutsikaki and Lina Nikolakopoulou with Greek and international compositions. Part of Larnaca’s European Cultural Winter programme. February 4. Municipal Theatre G. Lykourgos, Larnaca. 8.30pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Genous Thrilikou

Music and theatre production based on Efstathia Mantzoufa play. Part of Larnaca’s European Cultural Winter programme. March 11. Municipal Theatre G. Lykourgos, Larnaca. 8.30pm. www.ticketmaster.cy