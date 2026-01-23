Cyprus-based INXY Payments has reported a sharp global acceleration in stablecoin adoption across multiple industries, as the Limassol-headquartered fintech revealed that it had surpassed $2 billion in annual transaction volume.

The company said this milestone represents 500 per cent year-on-year growth, based on internal analytics drawn from its stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure platform for global businesses.

INXY’s performance comes amid a record year for the global stablecoin economy, as highlighted in a16z’s State of Crypto 2025 report.

According to the report, stablecoins exceeded $9 trillion in global transaction volume over the past 12 months on an adjusted basis, marking an increase of 87 per cent compared with a year earlier.

That volume is equivalent to more than half of Visa’s total payment flows and more than five times PayPal’s, underlining the scale of stablecoin adoption.

In September 2025 alone, stablecoin transactions reached an all-time high of $1.25 trillion, reflecting accelerating usage across markets.

Major financial institutions, including Visa, PayPal, Stripe, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley, have now integrated stablecoins into parts of their operations, signalling the emergence of what the industry increasingly describes as Traditional Finance 2.0.

Global business-to-business stablecoin payments have expanded more than fiftyfold in under three years, rising from $119 million in January 2023 to $6.4 billion by August 2025.

For many companies, stablecoin payment rails are increasingly outperforming SWIFT by offering faster settlement, lower fees and wider geographic reach, while volatility risks are mitigated through the use of digital dollar instruments such as USDT and USDC.

Against this global backdrop, INXY’s internal data points to a broad diversification of stablecoin usage, moving well beyond early crypto-native sectors.

Over the past 12 months, the fastest growth recorded on the platform has been in non-profit donations, which expanded by 321 per cent year on year, followed by payroll and global workforce platforms with 224 per cent growth.

Significant increases were also recorded in gold and precious metals transactions, which grew by 205 per cent, while adtech and affiliate networks expanded by 157 per cent.

E-commerce and online retail activity rose by 96 per cent, with fashion close behind at 95 per cent, reflecting growing mainstream adoption.

Electronics transactions increased by 62 per cent, automotive by 54 per cent, and luxury goods by 40 per cent, showing penetration into higher-value consumer segments.

Airlines posted growth of 27 per cent, while gaming and digital entertainment rose by 25 per cent, software by 23 per cent, and edtech platforms by 17 per cent.

Across all these sectors, INXY observed that stablecoins are increasingly used as operational financial infrastructure rather than speculative assets.

The company reported a net revenue retention rate of around 130 per cent, indicating that compliant, low-risk global businesses not only remain on the platform but continue to expand their transaction volumes year after year.

This trend has enabled INXY to outpace overall market expansion during 2025, according to its internal metrics.

“Stablecoins have moved from experiment and fringe to backbone of global B2B payments,” said Serge Kuznetsov, co-founder of INXY Payments.

He added that Cyprus’ well-developed regulatory framework and pragmatic approach to digital assets have played a key role in accelerating adoption by supporting efficient and compliant cross-border payments for European businesses.

Founded in 2022, INXY Payments is a licensed, EU-authorised provider of stablecoin-based financial infrastructure that enables global businesses to send, receive and convert digital assets legally and seamlessly without directly handling crypto.

The company is backed by Flashpoint VC and angel investors, operates offices in Cyprus, Poland and Canada, and maintains a distributed team spanning more than 17 countries worldwide.