Energy sector drives EU emissions cuts as Cyprus follows downward trend

Greenhouse gas emissions across the EU fell again, with Cyprus recording a sharp reduction in emissions relative to economic output, according to new Eurostat data.

Specifically, Eurostat reported on Friday that the EU economy recorded 3.3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalents in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024.

This marked a 1 per cent decline compared with 2023 and a 20 per cent reduction compared with 2013, reflecting longer-term structural changes across the bloc.

For Cyprus, the data showed that greenhouse gas emissions intensity fell by 28.9 per cent between 2013 and 2024, placing the country among those that achieved a substantial decoupling of economic growth from emissions.

At EU level, greenhouse gas emissions intensity declined by 34 per cent over the same period, as emissions fell while gross value added increased.

Eurostat explained that emissions intensity measures the amount of greenhouse gases per euro of gross value added, serving as an indicator of the climate efficiency of economic production.

A lower emissions intensity means fewer emissions are generated for the same level of economic output, highlighting improvements in efficiency and energy use.

Between 2013 and 2024, the EU’s gross value added rose by 20 per cent, while total greenhouse gas emissions declined, driving the overall reduction in emissions intensity.

Among all economic activities, the energy sector recorded the sharpest and largest decline in emissions, cutting output by 49 per cent over the period.

In absolute terms, energy supply emissions fell by 512 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents, covering electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning activities.

Other sectors also achieved significant reductions, with mining and quarrying cutting emissions by 37 per cent, equivalent to 25 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents.

The manufacturing sector reduced its emissions by 18 per cent, or 146 million tonnes, over the same eleven-year period.

Services recorded a 14 per cent decline, corresponding to a reduction of 36 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents.

In contrast, transportation and storage was one of only two sectors to increase emissions, posting a rise of 14 per cent since 2013.

This increase in transportation and storage amounted to an additional 57 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents across the EU.

The construction sector was the other activity to see higher emissions, with a 6 per cent increase, equivalent to 3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents.

Across member states, Estonia recorded the largest drop in emissions intensity, with a decline of 64 per cent between 2013 and 2024.

Ireland followed with a 50 per cent reduction, while Finland achieved a 44 per cent decline in emissions intensity over the same period.

Malta was the only EU country to record an increase in emissions intensity, with a rise of 17 per cent since 2013.

Eurostat data confirmed that Cyprus’ 28.9 per cent reduction in emissions intensity placed it well below the EU average decline but still reflected a clear improvement in climate efficiency.

The figures underline the uneven pace of decarbonisation across sectors and countries, even as the EU continues to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.