The Cypriot real estate market recorded a strong performance in 2025, with the total value of property transfers exceeding €4.7 billion and the number of sales documents rising by 15 per cent compared with the previous year, according to the Real Estate Agents Registration Council.

Citing figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS), the council reported that 18,114 sales documents were filed nationwide between January and December 2025, up from 15,797 in 2024, reflecting sustained momentum across the market.

At the same time, while the volume of transfers increased only marginally by 0.77 per cent, their total value rose by around 10 per cent, pointing to growing interest in higher-value assets.

Commenting on the results, the president of the Real Estate Agents Registration Council, Marinos Kineyirou, described 2025 as clear evidence of the sector’s resilience and attractiveness.

“The picture of 2025 is the clearest proof of the resilience and attractiveness of the real estate sector,” he said, adding that the market had absorbed shocks from the international environment and returned to a strong growth trajectory.

He also noted that the rise in transfer values was particularly significant, as it indicates that the market is increasingly drawing investment into high-value real estate.

At the same time, he said momentum has carried into the new year, while stressing that 2026 is expected to be a period of stabilisation.

“The big issue for 2026 is affordable housing,” Kineyirou said, pointing to rising prices and the growing difficulty households face in acquiring their own homes.

In Nicosia, the market expanded at a particularly strong pace, with the value of transfers surpassing the €1bn mark to reach €1.1bn in 2025, compared with €950m a year earlier.

In parallel, the number of transfers increased to 5,917 from 5,395, while interest in new properties intensified, as sales documents rose to 4,115 from 3,527 in 2024.

Limassol, meanwhile, retained its leading position in terms of transaction value. Transfer values climbed to €1.7bn from €1.5bn, even as the number of transfers edged down slightly to 4,940 from 5,054, suggesting fewer but higher-priced deals.

By contrast, demand for new properties strengthened, with sales documents increasing to 5,563 from 5,032 the previous year.

In Paphos, sales documents increased to 3,567 in 2025 from 3,107 in 2024. By contrast, transfer values edged lower to €968.8 million from €983 million, while the number of transactions moved to 3,415 from 3,727.

Larnaca continued on a steady upward with the value of transfers rose to €698.5m from €637m, while transaction volumes recorded a marginal increase to 3,855 from 3,775.

At the same time, sales documents showed strong growth, reaching 3,978 compared with 3,356 in 2024.

Finally, in Famagusta, the number of transfers stood at 1,177 transactions in 2025, compared with 1,204 a year earlier.

Nevertheless, their total value increased to €236.6m from €214m, while sales documents also moved higher, rising to 891 from 775 in 2024.