Interest in the Cyprus–India Business and Investment Summit has gathered pace ahead of its Mumbai edition on January 28, with registrations already exceeding 400, reflecting growing momentum behind bilateral trade and investment ties.

The conference, organised by IMH in collaboration with Invest Cyprus, is expected to bring together a broad cross-section of India’s business community, alongside a strong Cypriot presence, as both sides look to translate strategic alignment into concrete commercial opportunities.

Against this backdrop, the summit will frame Cyprus as a natural entry point for Indian companies targeting Europe, while also positioning the island as an international business and investment centre linking Europe with the Middle East and Asia.

This dual role will be explored through Cyprus’ operating environment, which combines EU membership, a stable English common law legal system and competitive tax structures with a highly skilled workforce and comparatively low business costs.

At the same time, discussions will extend beyond pure market access to Cyprus’ wider appeal as a location where entrepreneurship, innovation and quality of life intersect.

Participants will be briefed on policy tools ranging from tax incentives to talent-attraction schemes, which are increasingly used to support international expansion and long-term corporate presence.

The conference will also examine Cyprus’ role as a conduit for capital flows, particularly its status as a Foreign Portfolio Investment Category I country, a designation that enables it to function as a reliable platform for directing Western investment into India, while reinforcing its role as a gateway for Indian companies entering the European market.

In parallel, attention will turn to Cyprus’ strategic position in the Eastern Mediterranean and its relevance within IMEC, the emerging economic corridor connecting India, the Middle East and Europe.

This positioning is reinforced by the island’s ports and maritime infrastructure, which support transhipment, logistics and supply-chain integration across regions.

Shipping and logistics will form a further strand of the agenda, with Cyprus’ established maritime ecosystem, Commonwealth links and proximity to major shipping routes presented as factors that reduce trade friction and strengthen East–West connectivity, particularly for Indian shipping interests.

Alongside institutional messaging, the programme will feature contributions from senior representatives of Cyprus’ public and private sectors, including Invest Cyprus deputy director general Lia Riris, Cyprus’ High Commissioner to India Evagoras Vryonides and the Honorary Consul of Cyprus in Mumbai Viraj Kulkarni.

Regulatory perspectives will be provided by CySEC chairman George Theocharides, alongside market insights from the Cyprus Stock Exchange, the banking sector and professional services firms active in cross-border business.

Industry voices are also expected from Cyprus’ technology, financial services and investment ecosystem, including TechIsland general manager Tanya Romanyukha, as well as senior executives from Bank of Cyprus, Eurobank and leading legal, tax and advisory firms.

Aimed primarily at Mumbai’s business community, the summit seeks to promote Cyprus as an international investment hub, encourage Indian companies to use it as a base for European operations, and create a structured forum for dialogue between government officials, investors and corporate leaders.

The event is expected to attract senior executives and investors from a wide range of sectors, including technology, finance, shipping, logistics, energy, investment management, tourism, education, professional services, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and creative industries.