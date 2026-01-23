Government support for residents affected by July’s wildfires amounted to €17.4 million in 2025 under the Integrated Support Plan, the general accounting office (GAO) said on Friday.

“[The support budget] is financed exclusively from the state budget of the Republic of Cyprus, without the use of contributions from our fellow citizens or organised groups, which continue to be held in a separate bank account,” the GAO emphasised.

The financial aid distributed in 2025 makes up for 19 per cent of the total support budget, amounting to €89.6 million, which had been determined following a decision of the Council of Ministers.

According to the GAO, the allocation of the remaining funds is being carried out through relevant government schemes, covering a range of support measures for affected residents and sectors.

One-off community payments have been fully distributed, while 93 per cent of the funding earmarked for the restoration of water supplies has been allocated.

Furthermore, tourism establishments have since received 70 per cent of the designated financial aid for the sector, while 67 per cent of de stipulated minimis aid was allocated to farmers and livestock breeders affected by the wildfires.

The allocation of financial aid as part of the emergency special plan to cover affected farmers and livestock breeders has been seemingly slower, with only 13 per cent distributed and 15 per cent of the aid earmarked for farmers who are not covered by the government’s emergency support plan so far.

The GAO said the implementation of the funding programme is being closely monitored, with detailed updates on payments provided regularly to ensure transparency and accurate record-keeping under the Integrated Support Plan.

The Limassol wildfires in July 2025 killed two people, burned around 124 square kilometres and destroyed more than 700 buildings. Damage was estimated at €60 million, excluding compensation for businesses, farmland and agricultural equipment.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou in late November 2025 said that less than €5 million in compensation had been paid out.

The European Commission in December 2025 allocated €2.3 million in support to the Republic from the European Union solidarity fund.