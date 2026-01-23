The family of a 42-year-old woman with multiple sclerosis filed a formal complaint on Friday over alleged inadequate care at the Larnaca general hospital after she was found unconscious on a toilet floor and later diagnosed with a cerebral haemorrhage.

According to the complaint, the woman had been admitted on January 15 for a scheduled hysterectomy carried out the following day, with her post-operative condition initially assessed as stable.

Three days later, on Sunday, her family was informed that she had suffered a serious brain haemorrhage and was in a coma.

She remains intubated in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The family claims that last Saturday, the patient asked medical and nursing staff not to remove her catheter, citing severe dizziness and her inability to move safely due to her condition.

They allege that her request was ignored.

On Saturday evening, the woman reportedly contacted relatives saying she had repeatedly used the call bell to request assistance to go to the toilet but received no response.

According to her medical file, at 6.20am last Sunday, the patient was found lying face down on the floor of a hospital toilet, partially unclothed and wet.

This, the family says, contradicts earlier information suggesting she had fallen from her bed.

Tests later confirmed a that she had suffered cerebral haemorrhage.

Relatives believe the woman attempted to go to the toilet unaided, leading to a fall and injury.

They also claim there may have been a second fall during the early hours of the same morning, after which she stopped responding to messages, prompting concern.

As such, they have requested a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and has said it intends to file a complaint with the police.

The state health services organisation (Okypy) confirmed that an internal investigation has been launched and that officers have been appointed to establish the sequence of events.