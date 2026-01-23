A fire broke out in a warehouse between the Paphos district villages of Kissonerga and Emba on Thursday afternoon, fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Friday.

He said that the fire brigade had been informed of the fire at 4.53pm, and that two fire engines were called to tackle the blaze, which had started in an adjacent pile of “waste material” before spreading to the warehouse.

Inside the warehouse, he said, were amounts of aluminium and wood, as well as “various tools”.

He added that during the fire, part of the warehouse’s roof collapsed.