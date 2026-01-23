Feathered headbands, diamond dresses, glitz and glamour are what this show entails. For the first time ever, one of the largest musical productions in Europe, which has captivated more than 20,000 viewers in France, Belgium, Chile, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, is coming to Cyprus.

Titled Nina, this cabaret-inspired performance brings the golden era of Hollywood life to the stage. On February 24, Limassol audiences can head to Pattihio Municipal Theatre to enjoy this acclaimed performance by the PRJCT360 Dance Company.

Nina is the story of an ordinary woman faced with a choice: whether to continue playing by the rules or avenge fate and take matters into her own hands. A game of love, jealousy, betrayal and crime unfolds through impressive dance numbers, exquisite costumes and tech-visual effects.

Expect fast-paced, fiery choreography from a glamorous past era as the worlds of dance and theatre come together for a sparkling show. Dances with precision and passion, a two-level stage with labyrinths and LED screens, and powerful set design will transport viewers from icy prison cells and lively weddings to mysterious cabarets.

Audiences will also experience a red carpet, a specially designed photo zone, a retro car exhibition and will be welcomed with a chilled glass of prosecco. Of course, given the show’s theme, let’s not forget about the dress code – The Great Gatsby with luxurious evening attire.

Hollywood cabaret show with impressive choreography, dances and theatre. February 24. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com