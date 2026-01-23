The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) announced this week that a presentation of the new tax reform of Cyprus will take place in Athens on March 6, 2026.

The event is scheduled to be held at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation Amphitheatre as part of the established series titled ‘Business Presentations of the Cypriot Economy’ in Greece.

This specific session is held under the auspices of the Embassy of Cyprus in Greece and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event aims to provide the Greek business and investment community with comprehensive and reliable information regarding the changes made to the Cyprus tax system which became effective as of January 1, 2026.

Attendees will receive details on the new regulations, requirements, and opportunities arising for companies and investments originating from Greece.

The presentation will also focus on the tax advantages and business benefits created by the recent reform.

Furthermore, the goal of the gathering is to strengthen cross-border collaborations through direct contact between Cypriot businesses and Greek economic stakeholders.

Key presentations during the event will be delivered by the Tax Commissioner.

Additionally, law firms, audit firms, financial firms, and other industry specialists are offered the opportunity for a fee to deliver a 15-minute presentation of their services.

These specialists can showcase their offerings in light of the new tax changes and gain exposure to the audience present at the event.

Businesses interested in delivering such a presentation must contact the organising company, FMW Financial Media Way, by February 20, 2026, to make the necessary arrangements.

Businesses simply wishing to attend the event should also contact the organiser directly by telephone or email.

Due to a limited number of seats, priority for attendance will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Detailed informational material has been made available including the agenda, programme, and participation options for businesses.

The presentation represents a significant effort to align the Greek market with the updated fiscal environment of Cyprus.