Extensive herbicide spraying to clear vegetation from sidewalks and roads in the Paphos district has alarmed the Chloraka cultural and environmental group, with the municipality insisting the practice is confined to high-risk spots threatening worker safety.

In a Friday statement, the group described the use of chemicals to control vegetation as an “unnatural practice” that pollutes soil and groundwater rather than protecting public health and biodiversity.

It stressed that chemical spraying destroys greenery that could otherwise be maintained with alternatives like lawn mowers. The group also warned that insects, small animals, and vital soil organisms are lost, an “invisible” but essential part of local ecosystems.

The group’s chairman, Andreas Kyriakou, questioned who approves the herbicides, who monitors their application, and “why do we choose pollution over protection?”

Responding to concerns, Dr Christos Christou, head of the public health and environment department at Paphos municipality, said that herbicides are used only in specific cases and strictly according to regulations.

He explained that the department’s greenery service clears open spaces to reduce fire risks and prevent tall weeds from sheltering rodents.

While mechanical methods are preferred, he added, herbicides are used only in areas where worker safety is at risk, such as steep terrain or locations where machinery cannot be operated.

Christou emphasised that spraying is avoided near running water to prevent contamination of aquatic ecosystems, adding that staff follow clear instructions on herbicide labels regarding safe dosages and protective measures, ensuring the protection of both public health and the environment.