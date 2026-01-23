Wizz Air has officially launched the Wizz Air Pilot Academy (WAPA) in Cyprus, opening a direct pathway for aspiring local pilots to train with the airline and progress into the cockpit under a structured and affordable model.

For the first time, candidates in Cyprus can access airline-linked pilot training through WAPA, a programme that allows participants to qualify as First Officers in around two years.

Training is closely connected to Wizz Air operations, while successful graduates are offered employment with the airline.

To coincide with the launch, Wizz Air will hold an Open Day on January 25, from 16.00 to 20.00, at the Sunhall Hotel in Larnaca.

During the event, interested candidates and their families will have the opportunity to meet Wizz Air representatives and receive detailed guidance on the application process and programme requirements.

The Wizz Air Pilot Academy was established in 2017 and has already trained more than 185 pilots, with over 90 currently enrolled. Training begins at Wizz Air’s partner flight school, Trener Kft, in Nyíregyháza, Hungary, before moving on to advanced and corporate training at one of the airline’s bases. Throughout the process, trainees remain under continuous airline supervision.

The programme is open to candidates aged 18 and above who hold a high school diploma, have good English skills, and demonstrate strong knowledge of mathematics and physics.

Applications are accepted year-round through the Wizz Air careers website.

In parallel, WAPA operates under a funding model designed to make pilot training more accessible. Participants pay a low initial fee, with the remaining cost repaid through salary deductions over five years once they begin working for Wizz Air.

Corporate Communication Manager Olivia Harangozo said Cyprus offers a strong base of ambitious candidates and that the academy provides “a tangible opportunity to build a career in aviation”.

“By making the program available locally, we are opening up a direct, airline-led path from the first application to the cockpit, supported by high-quality training and a clear employment perspective at Wizz Air,” she said, adding that the initiative supports the airline’s long-term commitment to developing a sustainable pipeline of future pilots in the region.

With the academy now available in Cyprus, Wizz Air aims to support the next generation of pilots while expanding career prospects for young professionals entering the aviation sector. The airline also confirmed that additional open days will be organised in the near future for those unable to attend the Larnaca event.