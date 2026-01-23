A police helicopter airlifted a patient from a ship which was located 125 nautical miles south of Limassol to the Nicosia general hospital in the early hours of Friday mornnig under the “Nearchos” search and rescue plan.

The joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC) activated the plan around 2.15am, mobilising a police helicopter with a specialised nurse from the state health services organistion (Okypy)’s special airlift team.

The patient arrived at the hospital at 8.30am.