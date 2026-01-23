Electricity supply to several areas of Nicosia was restored on Friday after power outages caused by a technical problem in the electric authority’s distribution system, the EAC said.

In a statement, the EAC said supply was reinstated through alternative feeds, but warned that demand remains high.

Residents in the affected areas were urged to limit electricity use to essential needs and to use power sparingly from the afternoon until midnight.

“Due to increased demand for electricity, consumers are asked to restrict consumption to the absolute essentials,” the authority said.

EAC crews are continuing repair work in order to fully restore normal supply and address the fault, the statement added.

The outage affected areas including Engomi, Ayios Dometios, Acropolis, as well as parts of Strovolos and Lakatamia.

The EAC clarified that a separate fault on Tseriou avenue was unrelated to the wider outage and was caused when a contractor accidentally cut an electricity cable.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to stabilise the system as quickly as possible.