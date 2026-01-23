Commitment to freedom of the press and freedom of expression is not a priority of any single administration but an obligation of every government, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Friday.

Speaking at the traditional Vasilopita cutting of the Union of Cyprus Journalists (Esk), Letymbiotis wished attendees a productive and hopeful year, expressing the hope that it would be “the year our homeland is finally freed.”

“I think that, although this wish is often heard as repetitive, it is the highest that we can, as a state, and I think each of us individually, can express at the start of every new year,” he added.

Referring to institutional cooperation with the journalists’ union, Letymbiotis stressed the importance of dialogue based on shared ground, noting that differing approaches among institutions are both legitimate and necessary.

He added that pluralism in journalism is desirable, as constructive criticism contributes to improving the work of the executive and legislative branches.

“Different views will always exist,” he added, emphasising that they must stem from shared goals, aligned visions, and unwavering hopes.

He also referred to Cyprus assuming the presidency of the Council of the European Union, highlighting the challenges faced by the media sector in recent years and the state’s efforts to support it.

Speaking on behalf of the president, Letymbiotis said the government would continue to stand by the media, welcoming constructive proposals, criticism and evaluation.

He added that such engagement helps strengthen institutions, particularly at a time when rapid technological developments and artificial intelligence pose new challenges for an already strained sector.

In his greeting, Esk president George Frangos said that the new year will be good only if everyone works to make it so.

“The year will be good if journalists’ working conditions improve, if their freedom expands and if their salaries increase,” he said. “It will be good if jobs in journalism increase and media organisations cease to be understaffed.”

Frangos said 2026 would be meaningful only if authorities fulfilled their commitments to the sector, calling for pending bills and draft legislation before parliament that regulate or restrict journalistic content to be further liberalised without delay.

“Journalistic content is not regulated by law. It is self-regulated,” he said.

He also called for the journalists’ union to finally assume the institutional role it deserves.

“The journalistic identity of the journalists’ union, which is recognised throughout the world, must finally receive the same recognition in its own homeland, something which is not happening,” he stresses.

He also called for institutional recognition of the journalists’ union, noting that while journalists in other European countries gain access to events using their union credentials, holders of Cyprus Editors’ Union cards are often denied access.

“This is a paradox that must be corrected immediately,” he said.

Responding, Letymbiotis said such matters are often governed by EU protocols rather than decisions of the presidency-holding country, but added that the union’s request would be examined.

On union rights more broadly, Frangos said the constitutionally guaranteed right to unionise must acquire real substance.

“These days, unionisation is also suffering, not only in our own sector, but more broadly in the world of wage labour, and institutions, all institutions, have a role to play in strengthening unionisation, because there is no other weapon, no other form of struggle, beyond collective struggles to claim benefits for the working world,” he said.

He concluded by describing 2026 “a new beginning,” adding that every new beginning requires fresh efforts, new hopes, and, above all, new struggles.

“That’s why we are here,” he concluded, wishing everyone “good struggles.”