International technology company SOFTSWISS has announced the appointment of Denis Romanovskiy as its first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, elevating artificial intelligence to the C-suite level at the company.

The company said the creation of the role formalises AI as core business infrastructure, reflecting its growing importance in enterprise technology, productivity and competitive advantage.

Romanovskiy takes on the position after serving as Deputy Chief Technology Officer at SOFTSWISS, a role he held for five and a half years.

During that time, he played a key role in scaling technology platforms and engineering capabilities across the group.

Before joining SOFTSWISS, Romanovskiy worked at EPAM Systems and Wargaming.Net, where he held development and leadership roles.

Those roles gave him extensive experience in enterprise software and large-scale technology platforms, as well as high-performance product environments.

As Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Romanovskiy will define and execute SOFTSWISS’s AI strategy across the organisation.

He will also lead the rollout of the SOFTSWISS AI Platform, described as a centralised, enterprise-grade infrastructure.

The platform is designed to securely and efficiently scale AI automation across the business.

SOFTSWISS said the platform connects AI capabilities with corporate tools, systems and data.

It allows teams to automate thousands of workflows, analyse data at scale and accelerate decision-making.

The company added that this will be done while maintaining strict access control, full auditability and cost transparency.

“The creation of the Chief AI Officer role is a clear testament to how critical artificial intelligence has become to the future of technology,” Ivan Montik said.

“AI is transforming how products are built, how businesses operate and how value is created,” he added.

“By investing early in a unified AI platform and dedicated leadership, SOFTSWISS is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift, turning innovation into secure, scalable, real-world results,” he said.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge, as SOFTSWISS moves from experimentation to execution,” Denis Romanovskiy said.

“We’ve seen first-hand the amazing things AI can do,” he added.

“Our focus now is on making AI a trusted, governed and economically efficient capability that delivers measurable productivity gains across every part of the business,” he said.

SOFTSWISS said the new role enables consistent standards, clear accountability and full visibility into how AI is developed and used.

The AI Platform is central to this approach, providing a single governed ecosystem for enterprise AI.

The company said this replaces fragmented tools and helps prevent uncontrolled shadow AI usage.

Leadership will gain clear insight into AI activity across a global workforce of more than 2,000 employees.

SOFTSWISS said business units such as HR, Sales and Customer Support can independently build AI-powered workflows.

This supports a build once, use everywhere model, reducing duplicated development and accelerating adoption.

Romanovskiy will oversee the platform’s evolution and scale AI solutions across all business functions.

The company said this supports its ambition to become a leader in responsible, enterprise-scale AI adoption.