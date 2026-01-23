Friday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with rain possible, particularly in the afternoon and in the western half of the island.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 15 degrees Celsius inland and seven degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, more rain and isolated storms will be possible, with sleet or snow expected in the Troodos mountains.

Temperatures will drop to eight degrees Celsius inland, 11 degrees Celsius on the coast, and three degrees Celsius in the mountains, where frost is expected to form in advance of Saturday morning.

More rain and more storms are expected on Saturday, with snow expected to fall in the mountains, though the skies are expected to clear during the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to see partial cloud cover, while more rain may fall on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable on Saturday, before rising on Sunday.

As of dawn on Friday morning, the depth of snow at the top of Mount Olympus was 17 centimetres.