Vladimiros Tziortzis pushes forward in his Nascar Euro Series 2026 championship title bid with his long-standing supporter – Alco Filters – renewing its collaboration with the Cypriot driver.

Tziortzis will be competing in the pro category of the championship, certified by the World Automobile Federation (FIA).

His racing obligations begin in mid-April and until then Tziortzis will be taking part in development tests.

“Vladimiros, both as a professional athlete and as a personality, embodies values such as dedication, talent and professionalism, which are completely consistent with our own corporate values. For this reason, our support for him is timeless and multi-year,” Executive Director of Alco Filters Loizos Loukas said.

Tziortzis said the support was “very important to me, because I feel that I have a reliable partner by my side”.

Based on the sponsorship, Alco Filters will be promoted in Cyprus and abroad through the V8 Ford Mustang that Tziortzis will be driving in all the championship races, as well as on his helmet.

The championship will visit Spain, France, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Italy and Belgium this year.

Alco Filters operates in the automotive sector in over 60 countries. It is a Cypriot company that produces 3,100 different air, oil, fuel, cabin and hydraulic filters for cars, trucks, buses, agricultural machinery and other internal combustion engines.