The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has shared details regarding an exciting funding opportunity for women-led deep-tech startups.

As the coordinator of the Enterprise Europe Network in Cyprus, the chamber is facilitating the WE-RISE Open Call 2 which focuses on the GreenTech, AgriTech, and ClimateTech sectors.

WE-RISE is a Horizon Europe-funded initiative designed to empower women-led startups developing innovative and sustainable technological solutions in key green and climate sectors.

The second open call aims to select and support 20 women-led tech startups from EU Member States and Horizon Europe associated countries.

Emphasis is being placed on those from moderate and emerging innovator regions, a category that specifically includes Cyprus.

The application period for this initiative opened on December 4, 2025, and will remain active until the deadline of February 12, 2026.

A total budget of €600,000 has been allocated to support companies developing deep-tech solutions with a significant environmental impact and strong growth potential.

The programme includes two distinct phases, starting with the Nurture Phase which focuses on strategy and empowerment.

During this three-month intensive support programme, each selected startup receives a grant of €5,000 to support strategic planning and participation in investor meetings.

Startups also benefit from specialised training, business coaching, and the development of a Strategic Action Plan.

Up to 10 startups from the first phase will then be selected for the Bloom Phase, which focuses on acceleration.

Each of these companies will receive a grant of €50,000 to boost product development, market expansion, and strategic growth activities.

To apply for the WE-RISE Open Call 2, startups must be women-led, with leadership positions such as CEO, CTO, or CSO held by a woman.

Entities must operate in the GreenTech, AgriTech, or ClimateTech sectors and be developing advanced solutions with a clear sustainability impact.

Startups must have been legally established in an EU Member State or a Horizon Europe associated country before January 1, 2025.

Preferential selection is given to startups established in moderate and emerging innovator countries such as Cyprus, Greece, Malta, and Spain.

Applicants must also meet at least one transversal requirement, such as having achieved a product-market fit or having raised minimum funding of €300,000.

Eligible startups are required to create a profile on the EuroQuity platform and join the WE-RISE Greenhouse Community to begin the process.

The application must be completed and submitted in English before the final cut-off time of 17:00 CET on the closing date.