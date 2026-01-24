More than 270 premium single malt whiskey, blend, bourbon and rum labels will be featured in the 6th Nicosia Whisky & Rum Experience at Moondog’s Bar & Grill this February. Back for another year, this two-day event puts whisky and rum spirits at the forefront, creating the ultimate tasting experience for their lovers.

Sampling activities, finger food, participation in masterclasses, and more will reveal the unique tastes and aromas of each label. Taking place at the renowned Nicosia Moondog’s Bar & Grill on February 3 and 4, there will be lots to discover and experience.

The sixth edition will host six masterclasses, limited to an intimate number of people so those interested are encouraged to book in advance. Brand ambassadors from each supplier will share their knowledge about everything there is to know about the spirit world of whisky and rum.

Meanwhile, in a specially designed space inside Moondog’s, an Exclusive Area will offer visitors a unique tasting experience of additional selected labels, not easily found in the market for tastings. Tickets for this VIP experience and seats for the masterclasses are sold at Moondogs and online at www.rabbithop.cy.

“The Nicosia Whiskey & Rum Experience is a unique opportunity to showcase everything that gives Whiskey and Rum their unique character, a wide range of tastes, aromas and textures,” say organisers. “Get ready for an exclusive journey of knowledge and memories.”

6th Nicosia Whisky & Rum Experience

Two days of masterclasses, tasting of spirit labels and more. February 3-4. Moondog’s Bar & Grill, Nicosia. 5pm-12am. For above 18 years old. www.rabbithop.cy