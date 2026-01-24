City Friends Club full-time cleaning teams carried out daily street cleaning in Limassol, covering key urban areas and main roads, and removed 148,000 kg of waste, including general and PMD waste, and bulky items. In parallel, City Friends Club organized 46 volunteer and corporate clean-ups in Limassol, Paphos, and Larnaca, engaging 2,461 participants and removing an additional 50,406 kg of waste from public spaces and natural areas.

Beyond cleanups, City Friends Club with corporate partners restored damaged areas by planting 530 trees, and supported local communities during critical moments. Following the 2025 summer wildfires in Souni, City Friends Club team deployed workers and equipment to assist affected residents, removing burned debris from 20 homes and helping restore safety and dignity to the area.

ISO 14001 certification for City Friends Club

This year, City Friends Club achieved ISO 14001 certification, becoming the first environmental organization in Cyprus to meet the international standard for environmental management. The certification confirms that CFC impact is not only visible, but measurable, accountable and aligned with global sustainability frameworks.

Coffee Friends Club results

In 2025, City Friends Club also expanded its waste-prevention efforts through Coffee Friends Club, a sustainability initiative encouraging the use of reusable cups. The project helped prevent over 25,000 disposable coffee cups from ending up in landfills, demonstrating that reducing waste at the source is just as important as cleaning it up.

“Daily city cleaning is a core part of urban infrastructure — it can’t be treated as a one-time effort,” says Anna Gubareva, Founder of City Friends Club. “Every kilogram of waste we remove directly contributes to safer streets, a healthier environment and a better quality of our life.”

As City Friends Club looks ahead to 2026, the focus remains clear: expand daily street cleaning to new areas, strengthen volunteer engagement and continue delivering real environmental impact.

About City Friends Club

City Friends Club (СFC) actively engages in daily street cleaning, organises community clean-ups and promotes eco-consciousness through a range of educational initiatives. Since 2021, the team has been actively cleaning key areas across Limassol with six trucks and 15 cleaners and hosting regular monthly cleanups for volunteers and corporate groups in parks, beaches, and other public spaces. With professional cleaners and more than 3,000 volunteers engaged, CFC has collected 468,640 kg of garbage over the entire work period since 2021. Educational efforts include the National School Environmental Curriculum, initiatives like Coffee Friends Club and Graffiti Friends Club, public talks and the RE:SOURCE eco-art exhibition (4000+ visitors in five days), all designed to inspire sustainable practices and environmental awareness.

The City Friends Club app, available on iOS and Android, enables 1900+ users to report illegal dump locations, track clean-up progress and earn rewards, helping СFС plan events and analyse pollution trends across Cyprus. Supported by eco-responsible sponsors such as Flintera, Easy Brain, Palta, GDEV, Exness, The Island School, Lumio Private School, Puzzle Point, BSM, Adsterra, Unlimit, AdTech Holdings, Leptos Estates, Impactful Gift, Founders.cy, Grow Business Club, and Oleg Netepenko, City Friends Club continues to grow its network of partners to expand its impact, including in Larnaca and Paphos.

