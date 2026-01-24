The Cyprus Trading Corporation announced this week that its board of directors will convene at the end of the month to finalise key financial results.

Specifically, in an announcement on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the company said that it “wishes to inform its shareholders and the investing public that the board will meet on January 30, 2026″.

During this session, the directors will review and approve the audited financial statements of the company for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The board is also scheduled to examine the half-yearly financial reports for the period ended June 30, 2025.

A further announcement will be released to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) in due course once the meeting has concluded, the company said.