The Gates Foundation and OpenAI are setting up a $50 million partnership to help African countries use artificial intelligence to improve their health systems.

The partnership, called Horizon1000, plans to work with African leaders to work out how best to use the technology, starting with Rwanda.

“In poorer countries with enormous health worker shortages and lack of health systems infrastructure, AI can be a gamechanger in expanding access to quality care,” said Gates in a blog post announcing the launch. He has repeatedly described AI as one of the most transformative technologies ever developed.

The foundation has already set up a number of AI initiatives, while Rwanda last year established an AI health hub in Kigali.

Horizon1000 aims to reach 1,000 primary health clinics and surrounding communities across several countries by 2028, Gates said.

The launch comes as many lower-income countries struggle with major cuts to international aid budgets – reductions Gates said in December had contributed to the first rise in preventable child deaths this century.

AI could be particularly valuable in countries with severe shortages of trained health workers, Gates said. He noted estimates suggesting sub-Saharan Africa is short of around six million healthcare professionals.