Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Saturday discussed Cyprus’ role in stabilising Gaza during talks in Abu Dhabi with Nickolay Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza on the US President’s Board of Peace.

In a post on X, Kombos described the meeting as “timely” and said the two held a “useful discussion” focusing on Cyprus’ active contribution to stabilising Gaza, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2803, particularly in the areas of humanitarian assistance, security and reconstruction.

Kombos also met UAE Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh. In another post, he said the meeting involved a “substantial exchange of views” on key aspects of bilateral and international affairs.