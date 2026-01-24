A 32-year-old man was admitted to Larnaca general hospital in critical condition after reportedly being injured with a sharp object in an attack, police said on Saturday.

Police were alerted around 5.15pm Friday to an injured man on a Larnaca street, where officers found him with an abdominal wound.

According to what the victim said, he was attacked with a knife by another individual, who also stole his mobile phone.

The injured man was taken to Larnaca general hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains hospitalised. His condition is described as critical.

Police conducted a search of the victim’s apartment in Larnaca, where they seized, among other items, 6.5 grams of a crystal substance, a bottle bearing traces of a similar substance, a grinder with traces of cannabis, a plastic container with traces of white powder, two precision scales and €300 in cash.

The case is being investigated by Larnaca police.