A runaway ostrich was spotted wandering the streets of Nikokleia, Paphos on Saturday, prompting concerns for its safety amid passing traffic.

A woman driving in the area at around 10am caught sight of the bird.

“The ostrich was very confused. Going up then turning around and going down. I was very concerned it would be hit by a car,” she said.

“There were cars coming from both directions. Nobody stopped to help,” she added.

The woman pulled over at a local kiosk, where ostriches, horses, and sheep are allegedly kept, and urged the owner to alert police to the loose animal.