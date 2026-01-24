EKO is implementing its social responsibility initiative “Warm Embrace” for the fourth year, providing heating oil to 17 institutions in Cyprus, including those located in areas affected by the recent devastating fires.

The initiative, which is part of the broader corporate responsibility strategy of EKO, a subsidiary of HELLENiQ ENERGY, aims to support children, the elderly and people with disabilities by covering their heating needs during the winter months free of charge.

For yet another year, the initiative includes a donation to the Archbishop Makarios III Hospital, which is the only specialised state institution for pediatric and obstetric care in Cyprus. The recipients of the initiative also include charitable institutions operating in mountainous and semi-mountainous communities, where heating needs are greater.

To date, EKO’s total contribution has exceeded 600,000 litres of heating oil, contributing in a tangible way to improving the living conditions of at least 4,500 people belonging to vulnerable population groups.

“‘Warm Embrace’ has become an institution for us, a stable channel of support and solidarity with society,” noted EKO CEO George Grigoras. “This year, the initiative takes on even greater significance, as it is being extended to areas that were ravaged by wildfires last summer. We stand by those who need us and continue to offer substantial support, with the aim of ensuring a warm winter and a dignified life for all.”

EKO is committed to continuing and strengthening the “Warm Embrace” initiative in the coming years, confirming in practice its social role and its ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of Cypriot society.