The met office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and storms, in effect until Saturday at 5pm.

According to the department rain and isolated thunderstorms can be expected until 5pm on Saturday.

These conditions will affect the island at intervals, initially in the west and gradually spreading to the rest of the island.

Hail may fall during thunderstorms, while winds will change direction and strengthen.

The intensity of the rain is likely to vary locally between 35 and 55 millimeters per hour.