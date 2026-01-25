The Agriculture Ministry has announced that an extension has been granted for the submission of applications regarding the Major Investment Measure and the Young Farmer Installation intervention.

The decision to extend the timeframe was taken in collaboration with the Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation following requests submitted by primary sector stakeholders during the application preparation phase.

Consequently, the deadline which was originally set to expire on January 30, 2026, has now been moved to March 31, 2026.

Applications for these two investment measures, which carry a total budget of €67.5 million, must be submitted exclusively through the official website of the payments organisation.

Submissions can only be handled by accredited consultants who have been approved by the Department of Agriculture for this specific purpose.

The innovation of the new Major Investment Measure lies in the integration of ten significant reforms and interventions designed to meet the essential needs of the primary sector.

Meanwhile, the intervention for the first-time installation of young farmers aims to tackle the ageing farming population by supporting the development of competitive holdings.

This specific programme targets young individuals establishing themselves as heads of agricultural holdings who possess or are acquiring the necessary expertise and skills.

The Major Investment Measure includes several distinct categories of support, such as investments for the modernisation and improvement of competitiveness and sustainability for livestock and crop farms.

Funding is also available for investments contributing to environmental protection and animal welfare, as well as for the processing and management of livestock waste.

The ministry highlighted that these measures are the result of extensive consultation with agricultural organisations and production bodies to ensure they meet modern challenges.

The framework includes a series of innovations, improvements, and simplified procedures to assist applicants in navigating the requirements.

Furthermore, provisions have been made to ease licensing requirements and accelerate processes through special arrangements made with the Ministry of Interior and other competent services.

A specific licensing guide for agricultural and livestock structures has been issued to facilitate this streamlined approach for building and operational permits.

A fundamental requirement for submitting an application is that beneficiaries must be registered in the Register of Farmers and Agricultural Holdings.

The application manual and further detailed information for interested parties are available on the Strategic Plan for the Common Agricultural Policy 2023-2027 website.

Information can also be accessed directly via the digital platform of the Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation.

The ministry expects that this extension will allow for higher quality applications and a more effective absorption of the available European and national funds.