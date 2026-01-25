Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis departed Cyprus on Sunday for a working visit to Brussels and Athens, covering the period from January 25 to January 30.

According to an announcement by the Shipping Deputy Ministry, the visit to Brussels will take place between January 25 and January 28.

The visit is linked to Cyprus assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

During her stay in Brussels, Hadjimanolis will present the priorities of the Cypriot Presidency on shipping issues to the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism.

The presentation will also involve Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades and Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis, who will participate alongside her.

In parallel, Hadjimanolis will hold a meeting with the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union.

During that meeting, she will receive a briefing on current EU-level issues from Peter Javorcik.

On the margins of her Brussels visit, Hadjimanolis will also attend a working lunch with the Secretary General of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations.

The working lunch will take place with Sotiris Raptis, representing the European shipping sector.

Following the completion of her engagements in Brussels, Hadjimanoli will travel to Athens.

In the Greek capital, she will attend the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding.

The agreement will be signed between Laskaridis Shipping and the University of Nicosia.