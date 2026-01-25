Russia will never discuss anything with EU Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas and so Moscow will simply wait for her to leave her post, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“How can you discuss anything with Kaja Kallas? We will never discuss anything with her, nor will the Americans discuss anything with her, and that is obvious. What can we do? We just have to wait until she leaves,” Peskov told Russian state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin in a comment posted on Sunday.